Moon to deliver special address next week on 4th inauguration anniversary
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver a special address next week on his policy plans during the remainder of his tenure, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday, as the president is marking his fourth year in office.
The speech is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Chunchugwan pressroom in the presidential compound, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon plans to "look back at" his presidency over the past four years and present the direction of his key policy for the coming year, she added.
Following a 20-minute speech, the president will receive questions from reporters. The number of reporters attending the event will be restricted to 20 due to the COVID-19 situation. Moon took office on May 10, 2017, for a single five-year term.
