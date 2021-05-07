S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 7, 2021
All News 16:30 May 07, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.624 0.627 -0.3
2-year TB 0.928 0.927 +0.1
3-year TB 1.137 1.140 -0.3
10-year TB 2.123 2.102 +2.1
2-year MSB 0.921 0.913 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.900 1.900 0.0
91-day CD 0.720 0.730 -1.0
(END)
