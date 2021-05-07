Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HDC Holdings Q1 net profit up 142.1 pct. to 90.7 bln won

All News 16:50 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- HDC Holdings Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 90.7 billion won (US$80.9 million), up 142.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 132.4 billion won, up 436.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 186.7 percent to 1.02 trillion won.
