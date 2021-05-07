Catholic media conference in Asia to be held next week
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The 2021 SIGNIS Asia TV Conference, a regional online meeting of Catholic media professionals working in the television sector, will take place next week for a three-day run, its organizers said Friday.
Under the theme of "Bridging over the Pandemic, Invitation to a New Catholic Communication," the virtual event will be live broadcast from Wednesday to Friday through the Korean Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corp. (CPBC) and its YouTube channel both in Korean and English, according to SIGNIS Korea.
During the conference, 13 members of the SIGNIS Asia TV desk from 12 countries will share their experiences and insights on the role of TV and YouTube in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, archbishop of Myanmar, will deliver special speeches on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
SIGNIS, or the World Catholic Association for Communication, is a non-profit organization of Catholic professionals in the communication field including press, TV, radio, cinema and internet from over 100 countries.
