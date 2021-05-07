Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q1 net profit up 36.4 pct to 48.4 bln won

All News 17:02 May 07, 2021

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 48.4 billion won (US$43.2 million), up 36.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 41.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 7.8 percent to 579 billion won.
