Seoul museum to host exhibit on UNESCO-listed Czech puppetry
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul museum will hold an exhibition next month on the UNESCO-listed Czech tradition of puppetry, with more than 150 puppets and other items on display.
"Secrets of Wooden Puppets - Czech Marionettes" will open at the Seoul Museum of History on June 4 in association with the Chrudim Puppetry Museum of the Czech Republic and run through Aug. 29.
The Czech museum sent a total of 156 items by air on Friday, including a puppet of the comic character Kasparek, stage backdrops, posters and audio equipment.
The exhibition was originally scheduled for last year to coincide with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Seoul museum.
Czech puppetry is a 200-year-old tradition that served as a key communication route in the 18th century in the absence of televisions or radios.
At the exhibition, visitors will not only be able to see the puppets but also touch them and watch videos of live puppetry performances.
