U.S. lawmaker to propose U.S.-N. Korea liaison office
WASHINGTON, May 7 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. lawmaker plans to submit a bill calling for U.S. efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula that will include the establishment of a liaison office between the United States and North Korea, an organization said Friday.
Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) is soon expected to submit the bill that also calls for U.S. support for the declaration of an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the Korean American Public Action Committee (KAPAC).
The bill, if submitted, would be the first of its kind that calls for the declaration of a formal end to the war.
The two Koreas technically remain at war as the war ended only with an armistice, not a peace treaty.
Sherman is said to have stressed the need to establish a liaison office between Washington and Pyongyang in a recent forum hosted by the KAPAC, whose members include other U.S. lawmakers such as Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ).
The envisioned bill is said to call for the establishment of a liaison office to allow discussions on a wide range of issues, including the denuclearization of North Korea, as well as the repatriation of the remains of U.S. service members killed in the Korean War.
Whether his bill will receive majority support remains to be seen, but many believe it may have a positive effect on the new policy of the Joe Biden administration toward North Korea.
Biden has vowed to work closely with allies to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy, as well as deterrence if necessary.
North Korea has yet to respond to U.S. overtures for dialogue, and instead is threatening a "worse and worse crisis" for the U.S.
In 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to fully denuclearize his country in exchange for U.S. security guarantees in his historic summit with the then U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S.-North Korea dialogue has stalled since the second Trump-Kim summit, held in Hanoi in February 2019, ended without a deal.
