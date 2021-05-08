Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

May 08, 2021

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/10 Cloudy 10

Incheon 18/11 Cloudy 10

Suwon 22/09 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 24/10 Sunny 10

Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 22/07 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/09 Sunny 10

Gwangju 24/10 Sunny 10

Jeju 25/13 Cloudy 20

Daegu 26/09 Sunny 0

Busan 21/12 Sunny 10

