Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 08, 2021
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/10 Cloudy 10
Incheon 18/11 Cloudy 10
Suwon 22/09 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 24/10 Sunny 10
Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 22/07 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/09 Sunny 10
Gwangju 24/10 Sunny 10
Jeju 25/13 Cloudy 20
Daegu 26/09 Sunny 0
Busan 21/12 Sunny 10
