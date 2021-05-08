Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- 11 pct of elderly aged 70-74 apply for COVID-19 vaccinations on 1st day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 7 pct of population vaccinated, but seriously ill patients, deaths still high (Kookmin Daily)
-- Germany objects to waiver of patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea covered with yellow dust from China (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. Fed warns of bubble in asset prices (Segye Times)
-- Gov't mulls new home supply plans for those in 30s, 40s (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
From Shakespeare to Ed Sheeran, portraits of British icons on exhibit at national museum
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
Yellow dust covers almost all of S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued for Seoul
(2nd LD) Yellow dust covers most of Korea; fine dust warnings issued for over half of country
COVID-19 self-test kits available at convenience stores, other locations
Prosecutors demand 25-year prison term for woman in child abandonment-death case
(LEAD) Delivery workers to go on partial strike over ban on ground-floor parking