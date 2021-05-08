Korean-language dailies

-- 11 pct of elderly aged 70-74 apply for COVID-19 vaccinations on 1st day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 7 pct of population vaccinated, but seriously ill patients, deaths still high (Kookmin Daily)

-- Germany objects to waiver of patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea covered with yellow dust from China (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. Fed warns of bubble in asset prices (Segye Times)

-- U.S. Fed warns of bubble in asset prices (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. Fed warns of bubble in asset prices (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. Fed warns about declines in asset prices (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. Fed warns about declines in asset prices (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. Fed warns about declines in asset prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't mulls new home supply plans for those in 30s, 40s (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)