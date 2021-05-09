Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 09, 2021
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 22/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/11 Sunny 0
Busan 22/13 Sunny 0
(END)
