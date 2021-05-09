Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 09, 2021

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 22/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 25/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/11 Sunny 0

Busan 22/13 Sunny 0

(END)

