Israel's foreign, economy ministers to visit S. Korea for FTA signing
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Israel's foreign and economy ministers will visit South Korea this week for the signing of a free trade agreement between the two countries and talks with their counterparts, the foreign ministry said Sunday.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Economy Minister Amir Peretz will arrive Monday for a four-day visit that includes talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook and Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, as well as the signing of an FTA deal, the ministry said.
Their visit is expected to serve as an opportunity to "strengthen high-level communication and deepen friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries ahead of the 60th anniversary next year of the establishment of diplomatic relations," the ministry said.
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
(2nd LD) Yellow dust covers most of Korea; fine dust warnings issued for over half of country
-
Prosecutors demand 25-year prison term for woman in child abandonment-death case
-
Yellow dust covers almost all of S. Korea; fine dust advisory issued for Seoul
-
Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung makes triumphant return to S. Korea
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min sets new career high with 22nd goal of season