Hyundai Steel worker dies in workplace incident
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean worker at Hyundai Steel Co. died following an industrial incident at the country's second-biggest steelmaker, the company said Sunday.
The 44-year-old man was found near a furnace of the company's integrated steel mill in Dangjin, 120 kilometers southwest of Seoul, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a company spokesman said over the phone.
"Unlike repair or maintenance work, inspection of the steelmaking facilities usually involves one worker. The company is working on comprehensive measures to prevent such an incident from happening again," he said.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident, including whether the company observed safety regulations for workers, he said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
(Yonhap Interview) Song Joong-ki satisfies with cruelly perfect revenge in 'Vincenzo'
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Third plane carrying S. Koreans arrives from India
-
Chinese rocket debris to fall into South Pacific around noon: source
-
(LEAD) New virus cases fall below 600 on fewer tests; vaccinations to gather pace
-
Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung makes triumphant return to S. Korea