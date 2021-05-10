Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Repeated deaths at workplaces make bereaved families fighters (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Mother and daughter speculators under investigation for fraud involving large lump-sum deposits in greater Seoul area (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 pandemic hurts balance of child rearing and life (Donga llbo)
-- Moon should take better care of people than his loyal supporters (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Political critics advise Moon administration to take care of public welfare (Segye Times)
-- 25 students in classroom in U.S., 25 AI teachers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- One-person households top 9 million for first time this year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Minority groups in Myanmar ignore Myanmarese's calls to fight Myanmar military (Hankyoreh)
-- More than 45 percent of high-ranking government officials own farmland in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korea Enterprises Federation calls for big firms to refrain from raising salaries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SMR to be game changer in global hydrogen competition (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moscow, Beijing are cozying up to Pyongyang (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 variants spread in Ulsan (Korea Herald)
-- Korea urged to overhaul regulations on cryptocurrencies (Korea Times)
