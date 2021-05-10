Korean-language dailies

-- Repeated deaths at workplaces make bereaved families fighters (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Mother and daughter speculators under investigation for fraud involving large lump-sum deposits in greater Seoul area (Kookmin Daily)

-- COVID-19 pandemic hurts balance of child rearing and life (Donga llbo)

-- Moon should take better care of people than his loyal supporters (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Political critics advise Moon administration to take care of public welfare (Segye Times)

-- 25 students in classroom in U.S., 25 AI teachers (Chosun Ilbo)

-- One-person households top 9 million for first time this year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Minority groups in Myanmar ignore Myanmarese's calls to fight Myanmar military (Hankyoreh)

-- More than 45 percent of high-ranking government officials own farmland in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korea Enterprises Federation calls for big firms to refrain from raising salaries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- SMR to be game changer in global hydrogen competition (Korea Economic Daily)

