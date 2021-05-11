Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon on 4th inauguration anniversary: I have no words for real estate issues (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon says he has no words for real estate issues, vows to back up policies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon says he does not think personnel screening system has failed (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says screening system did not fail, shows discrepancy with public opinion (Seoul Shinmun)
-- State affairs keynote: 'My way' (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae's involvement in Ulsan mayor election: comprehensive edition of corrupt election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- My way for Moon who has one year remaining (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon says personnel screening system has not failed (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon says he felt like he was hit with "bamboo clappers" like a whipping, admits failure in real estate policies (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI soars after eased U.S. tapering jitters (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Second startup boom -- 768 firms sign IPO agreements (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon says he's thinking of special pardons for three (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, entering final year, pledges efforts to revive NK diplomacy (Korea Herald)
-- Moon urges NK to return to negotiation table (Korea Times)
