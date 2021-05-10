(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 10)

After his first summit with Biden in Washington on May 21, Moon is headed to a G7 summit in Cornwall in the U.K on June 11. He must maximize the two political events. Biden's top interest is building a cooperative network among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. Moon must be clear in a determination to improve relations with Japan following the foreign ministerial meeting last Wednesday between South Korea and Japan in London vowing a "future-oriented" relationship. The concerned parties must hold a tripartite meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit and come to an agreement on the issue.