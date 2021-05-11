(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 11)

In his inaugural speech four years ago, Moon pledged to become a "president for all" through close communication with the people and to establish a fairer society by creating more jobs and recruiting officials in a fair way. With only a year left in office, those promises have not been realized. The jobless rate for the young has soared to nearly 30 percent and people's livelihoods only got tougher after the liberal administration pushed for a punitive tax on real estate transactions. In the meantime, piles of debts are growing in the state coffers. As the economy is on thin ice, even a slight external shock could shatter it.