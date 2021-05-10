Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ncsoft Q1 net profit down 59 pct. to 80.2 bln won

All News 08:07 May 10, 2021

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 80.2 billion won (US$71.5 million), down 59 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 56.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 241.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 29.9 percent to 512.5 billion won.

The operating profit was 48.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
