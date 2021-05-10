Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 10, 2021

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/12 Rain 60

Incheon 15/12 Rain 60

Suwon 14/11 Rain 60

Cheongju 15/11 Rain 80

Daejeon 16/11 Rain 70

Chuncheon 19/09 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 20/14 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 21/11 Rain 60

Gwangju 24/13 Rain 30

Jeju 25/16 Cloudy 30

Daegu 19/13 Rain 70

Busan 20/15 Cloudy 30

