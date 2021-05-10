N.K. paper highlights nationwide support for farming amid rice-planting season
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday highlighted state-led efforts to support the farming sector amid a full-fledged rice-planting season as the country is striving to bolster grain production in the face of chronic food shortages.
"The Cabinet, ministries, central agencies and other party organizations are drawing up (relevant) plans as the whole country is striving to support the farming sector," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said.
"More energy is being injected into the party's leadership to provide materials at a right time and no matter what for the farming sector, a major striking frontline for socialistic economic development," the paper added.
Accordingly, ministries are making efforts to provide electricity, fertilizer and other farming materials to the agricultural sector, while necessary workers are being mobilized to support farming work, the paper said.
North Korea is known for chronic food shortages and the scarcity appears to be getting worse due to the fallout of last year's flooding and the prolonged border controls put in place to ward off the global coronavirus pandemic.
South Korea's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs earlier estimated that the North could be faced with a food shortage of around 1 million tons this year.
