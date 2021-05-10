Seoul stocks open higher on strong bio, chemical shares
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday on strong advances by bio and chemical shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.87 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,221.07 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to a solid start after increasing in the past three sessions.
Investor sentiment remained high despite increased valuation pressure as disappointing U.S. jobs data eased concerns about earlier-than-expected inflation.
Top cap Samsung Electronics advanced 0.37 percent in Seoul, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.5 percent, with Celltrion adding 2.44 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.65 percent, and internet portal operator Naver climbed 0.55 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 1.34 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,113.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.7 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Third plane carrying S. Koreans arrives from India
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 600 on fewer tests; vaccinations to gather pace
-
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
-
Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung makes triumphant return to S. Korea