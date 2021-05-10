(LEAD) Another KATUSA soldier tests positive for virus after J&J vaccine shot
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; RESTRUCTURES throughout with updates from USFK)
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- A member of the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) has tested positive for the new coronavirus after receiving a Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine shot, officials said Monday, marking the second such case.
The soldier, stationed at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, was found to be infected after coming into contact with a civilian patient while away from his base, according to the defense ministry and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
The soldier reportedly received a single-dose Janssen vaccine in mid-March.
The service member last visited the base Saturday and is currently in isolation at a facility designated for coronavirus patients, the USFK said.
On April 29, another KATUSA solider was diagnosed with COVID-19 after receiving a J&J vaccine shot.
Also on Monday, the ministry said a soldier based in the central city of Sejong was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after virus cases were reported at his unit,
The latest cases raised the total caseload reported among the military population to 837.
As of last week, the military had given first coronavirus vaccine shots to 100,798 troops aged 30 or older, the ministry said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
Celltrion begins global supply of COVID-19 antibody treatment