Seoul stocks sharply up late Mon. morning on eased inflation worries
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks expanded their gains late Monday morning on the back of weak U.S. jobs data that helped ease investor worries about early post-pandemic inflation around the world.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 44.94 points, or 1.41 percent, to 3,242.14 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a solid start after increasing in the past three sessions.
Investor sentiment remained high despite increased valuation pressure as U.S. jobs increased by 266,000 in April, far short of the projected 1 million.
The data eased market worries stoked by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comment last week that interest rates may have to rise to prevent the economy from overheating.
Top cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.1 percent in Seoul, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.39 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 1.74 percent, with Celltrion jumping 3.19 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.33 percent, but internet portal operator Naver climbed 0.55 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 2.46 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,115.35 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 5.95 won from the previous session's close.
