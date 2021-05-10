Doosan Infracore releases prototype of battery packs for construction equipment
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore said Monday that it has rolled out a prototype of battery packs for construction equipment and agriculture machinery.
The battery packs comprised of battery modules, battery management systems and cooling systems will enable Doosan Infracore to release 1.7-ton electric excavators by early next year, the company said.
Doosan Infracore said it aims to post 500 billion won (US$448 million) in sales of its battery packs in 2030.
The battery packs could be mounted on construction equipment, agriculture machinery and golf carts, the company added.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Third plane carrying S. Koreans arrives from India
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 600 on fewer tests; vaccinations to gather pace
-
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
-
Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung makes triumphant return to S. Korea