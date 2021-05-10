GS Holdings shifts to black in Q1
All News 14:45 May 10, 2021
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 584.6 billion won (US$524.8 million), swinging from a loss of 295.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 706.4 billion won, up 7365.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.1 percent to 4.28 trillion won.
The operating profit was 46.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
Third plane carrying S. Koreans arrives from India
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 600 on fewer tests; vaccinations to gather pace