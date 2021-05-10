KCC shifts to profits in Q1
All News 15:19 May 10, 2021
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 30.4 billion won (US$27.3 million), turning from a loss of 270.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 77.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 20.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8.4 percent to 1.36 trillion won.
(END)
