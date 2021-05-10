Yuhan 64,800 UP 1,700

CJ LOGISTICS 172,500 UP 4,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 138,500 UP 4,500

ShinhanGroup 42,750 UP 1,250

HITEJINRO 35,950 UP 850

SK hynix 130,000 UP 500

Youngpoong 746,000 UP 46,000

DL 102,500 UP 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,300 UP 450

KIA CORP. 83,000 UP 2,300

DOOSAN 70,100 UP 4,800

Hanwha 33,800 UP 2,300

LGInt 35,700 UP 200

CJ 106,000 UP 6,200

DongkukStlMill 25,700 UP 1,300

SamsungF&MIns 207,000 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,900 UP 900

Kogas 33,150 UP 250

HyundaiEng&Const 53,700 UP 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,650 UP 600

Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 0

JWPHARMA 29,100 UP 700

DB HiTek 59,000 UP 3,300

ORION Holdings 18,200 UP 700

Daesang 28,400 UP 900

SKNetworks 5,580 UP 160

NEXENTIRE 8,780 UP 350

CHONGKUNDANG 137,000 UP 4,500

KCC 341,000 UP 23,500

SKBP 109,500 UP 1,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,480 UP 100

AmoreG 75,600 UP 1,600

HyundaiMtr 229,500 UP 5,500

BukwangPharm 22,500 UP 1,650

ILJIN MATERIALS 69,900 UP 1,200

Daewoong 36,350 UP 2,150

SamyangFood 93,900 UP 1,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 UP 50

CJ CheilJedang 435,000 UP 8,000

TaekwangInd 1,148,000 UP 58,000

(MORE)