KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 64,800 UP 1,700
CJ LOGISTICS 172,500 UP 4,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 138,500 UP 4,500
ShinhanGroup 42,750 UP 1,250
HITEJINRO 35,950 UP 850
SK hynix 130,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 746,000 UP 46,000
DL 102,500 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,300 UP 450
KIA CORP. 83,000 UP 2,300
DOOSAN 70,100 UP 4,800
Hanwha 33,800 UP 2,300
LGInt 35,700 UP 200
CJ 106,000 UP 6,200
DongkukStlMill 25,700 UP 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 207,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,900 UP 900
Kogas 33,150 UP 250
HyundaiEng&Const 53,700 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,650 UP 600
Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 0
JWPHARMA 29,100 UP 700
DB HiTek 59,000 UP 3,300
ORION Holdings 18,200 UP 700
Daesang 28,400 UP 900
SKNetworks 5,580 UP 160
NEXENTIRE 8,780 UP 350
CHONGKUNDANG 137,000 UP 4,500
KCC 341,000 UP 23,500
SKBP 109,500 UP 1,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,480 UP 100
AmoreG 75,600 UP 1,600
HyundaiMtr 229,500 UP 5,500
BukwangPharm 22,500 UP 1,650
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,900 UP 1,200
Daewoong 36,350 UP 2,150
SamyangFood 93,900 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 435,000 UP 8,000
TaekwangInd 1,148,000 UP 58,000
(MORE)
-
