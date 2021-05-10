KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,840 UP 110
KAL 29,750 UP 1,850
HDC HOLDINGS 14,600 UP 1,650
KUMHOTIRE 4,480 UP 355
SPC SAMLIP 81,100 UP 4,200
SAMSUNG SDS 184,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,500 DN 600
Hansae 25,950 UP 1,600
Fila Holdings 56,000 UP 6,550
ShinpoongPharm 75,100 UP 10,800
LG Corp. 126,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 151,500 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 21,950 UP 300
L&L 14,850 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,300 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 60,100 UP 600
Shinsegae 319,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 296,000 UP 5,000
SGBC 84,300 UP 1,900
Hyosung 109,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE 38,900 UP 3,350
Binggrae 61,900 UP 100
GCH Corp 40,200 UP 2,600
LotteChilsung 148,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 50,600 UP 100
SamsungElec 83,200 UP 1,300
NHIS 13,450 UP 250
SK Discovery 57,400 UP 1,600
LS 74,300 UP 2,000
GC Corp 384,000 UP 11,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,100 UP 400
POSCO 407,000 UP 9,000
GS E&C 46,100 UP 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 43,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 652,000 UP 10,000
KPIC 307,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,800 UP 600
SKC 143,000 UP 500
GS Retail 37,300 UP 1,050
Ottogi 546,000 UP 6,000
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
Third plane carrying S. Koreans arrives from India
(4th LD) New infections fall below 600 on fewer tests; vaccinations to gather pace