KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 38,800 UP 2,050
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,250 UP 450
OCI 122,500 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,800 UP 700
KorZinc 474,000 UP 18,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,030 UP 20
SYC 63,400 UP 3,200
HyundaiMipoDock 93,000 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 68,300 UP 500
F&F 180,000 0
NamsunAlum 3,820 UP 175
MERITZ SECU 5,020 UP 115
HtlShilla 94,100 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 71,100 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 183,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 113,500 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,850 UP 200
KSOE 159,500 UP 5,000
S-Oil 96,500 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI WIA 74,500 UP 3,100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 308,000 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 277,500 DN 3,500
Mobis 283,500 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,500 UP 250
S-1 82,100 UP 2,100
LG Innotek 201,000 0
ZINUS 87,100 UP 2,700
Hanchem 253,000 UP 6,000
HMM 44,200 UP 1,600
DWS 46,100 UP 800
KEPCO 24,450 UP 150
SKTelecom 318,500 UP 6,500
SNT MOTIV 62,000 UP 1,900
HyundaiElev 49,750 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,700 UP 600
Hanon Systems 17,100 UP 650
SK 289,500 UP 7,000
SamsungSecu 46,450 UP 2,950
Handsome 48,050 UP 3,450
KG DONGBU STL 21,000 UP 650
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
Third plane carrying S. Koreans arrives from India
(4th LD) New infections fall below 600 on fewer tests; vaccinations to gather pace