KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 15,750 UP 550
COWAY 70,700 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 3,500
IBK 10,300 UP 100
DONGSUH 31,800 UP 850
SamsungEng 17,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 7,390 DN 50
LOTTE TOUR 18,150 UP 600
SAMSUNG CARD 34,600 UP 350
LG Uplus 14,050 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 85,400 DN 1,000
KT&G 83,800 DN 100
DHICO 13,100 UP 450
Doosanfc 42,100 UP 2,500
LG Display 24,650 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL219000 UP13000
Kangwonland 26,000 UP 450
NAVER 362,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 116,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 878,000 UP 48,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,000 UP 5,900
CheilWorldwide 23,000 DN 250
KIWOOM 140,500 UP 7,000
DSME 39,600 UP 2,350
DSINFRA 10,900 UP 200
DWEC 7,510 UP 50
DongwonF&B 226,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 35,000 UP 500
LGH&H 1,593,000 UP 22,000
LGCHEM 912,000 DN 7,000
KT 29,450 UP 100
KEPCO E&C 35,750 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,500 UP 450
LGELECTRONICS 153,500 UP 500
Celltrion 275,000 UP 8,500
Huchems 22,150 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,500 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 95,800 UP 3,000
KIH 113,000 UP 1,000
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
Third plane carrying S. Koreans arrives from India
(4th LD) New infections fall below 600 on fewer tests; vaccinations to gather pace