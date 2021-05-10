KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 42,400 UP 1,800
GS 49,300 UP 2,600
CJ CGV 27,350 UP 1,300
LIG Nex1 40,200 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,800 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,710 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 286,000 UP 9,000
FOOSUNG 10,450 UP 50
SK Innovation 279,000 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 44,250 UP 2,600
KBFinancialGroup 59,500 UP 1,200
LG HAUSYS 103,000 UP 6,200
Youngone Corp 46,800 UP 4,200
CSWIND 74,800 DN 100
GKL 16,700 UP 450
KOLON IND 64,500 DN 300
HanmiPharm 351,000 UP 10,500
BNK Financial Group 8,020 UP 140
emart 164,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY500 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 57,400 UP 800
HANJINKAL 55,500 UP 4,200
DoubleUGames 63,900 UP 600
CUCKOO 140,000 UP 1,500
COSMAX 121,500 UP 1,500
MANDO 65,800 UP 2,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 816,000 UP 12,000
INNOCEAN 60,900 UP 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 50,000 DN 1,400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 20,850 UP 150
Netmarble 133,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S75900 UP400
ORION 122,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,950 UP 50
BGF Retail 177,000 UP 11,000
SKCHEM 273,500 UP 18,000
HDC-OP 29,900 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 UP 300
HYBE 258,500 UP 6,000
