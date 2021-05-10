Lotte Shopping remains in red in Q1
All News 15:41 May 10, 2021
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net loss of 40.6 billion won (US$36.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 18.5 percent on-year to 61.8 billion won. Sales decreased 4.8 percent to 3.88 trillion won.
The operating profit was 57.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
Third plane carrying S. Koreans arrives from India
-
(4th LD) New infections fall below 600 on fewer tests; vaccinations to gather pace