Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food Q1 net profit down 11.7 pct to 36.3 bln won

All News 16:21 May 10, 2021

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 36.3 billion won (US$32.6 million), down 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 22.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.9 percent to 827.3 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!