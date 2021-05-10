Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday agreed to modify some of his real estate policies, calling them a main reason for voters' "severe punishment" for his party in recent local by-elections.
"(My government) has failed to achieve the aim of stabilizing property prices and (the party) received a severe punishment for that," Moon said during a press conference at Cheong Wa Dae held to mark the fourth anniversary of his inauguration.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by the smallest number in a week on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but health authorities remained worried over a potential spike amid spreading variant cases.
The country reported 463 more COVID-19 cases, including 436 local infections, raising the total caseload to 127,772, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Medical expense coverage to be expanded for those who suffer from COVID-19 jab side effects
SEOUL -- A maximum 10 million won (US$8,970) payout will be provided for those who require hospitalization after being administered with novel coronavirus vaccines even without proven causal links to the COVID-19 jabs starting next week, health authorities said Monday.
The government has so far covered costs for hospital stays and other kinds of treatment only when a causal link between a COVID-19 vaccine injection and side effects is proven.
-----------------
Brighter growth outlook for S. Korean economy expected this year
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is forecast to grow at a faster pace than earlier expected this year on the back of robust exports and improving domestic demand following slumps caused by the pandemic.
President Moon Jae-in said in a special address to mark his fourth inauguration anniversary that the government will make efforts to prompt Asia's fourth-largest economy to grow at least 4 percent this year.
-----------------
Police seek arrest warrant for man for alleged abuse of 2-year-old adopted daughter
SEOUL -- Police said Monday they have sought an arrest warrant for a man suspected of abusing his 2-year-old adopted daughter to the point she fell unconscious with bleeding in her brain.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency said the suspect, who is in his 30s, admitted to hitting the child with his hands on Saturday morning because she "kept whining."
-----------------
S. Korea denounces bomb attack in Afghanistan
SEOUL -- South Korea strongly denounces last week's bomb attack in Afghanistan that killed at least 68 people and wounded over 160, mostly young schoolgirls, the foreign ministry said Monday.
"Our government strongly denounces the attack that occurred near a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul on May 8. We also extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their bereaved families," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a commentary.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks at all-time high on eased tapering jitters
SEOUL -- South Korea's stock market closed at an all-time high Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data quelled concerns over the rollback of easing monetary policy and other stimulus measures. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) went up 52.1 points, or 1.63 percent, to close at 3,249.3 points. The previous record closing was 3,208.99 points on April 20.
-----------------
New season of global K-pop fest KCON to kick off online next month
SEOUL -- A new season of KCON, a major K-pop and Korean culture festival series, will kick off online next month amid the pandemic, its organizer said Monday.
The fourth season of the online event, titled "KCON:TACT 4 U," will be streamed from June 19-27 through YouTube channels of KCON and Mnet for global fans and on the local over-the-top service Tving for domestic fans, according to South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM.
(END)
