CIO launches probe into Seoul education chief as its first case
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said Monday it began an investigation into favoritism allegations connected to Seoul's education chief as the first case since launching early this year.
The new agency in charge of investigating high-profile public corruption assigned its first case number to the incident involving Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of the capital city's education office, officials said.
Cho is accused of abusing his power in 2018 by ordering the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education to hire five former teachers who were fired for their involvement in raising illegal funds during the 2008 election for Seoul's education superintendent.
Cho and the office denied wrongdoing, saying the hiring took place in accordance with regulations.
Last month, the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) requested police to investigate Cho for violating the law on public servants and delivered relevant documents to the CIO.
The police handed over the case to the CIO last week upon the agency's request.
The CIO, which began operation in January, is authorized to investigate and prosecute former and current public officials for corruption, including the president, lawmakers and prosecutors.
Under the policy stipulated in the CIO's rule book, the agency has the power to demand the prosecution and police transfer a corruption case involving high-ranking officials.
