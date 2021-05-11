Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doubleugames Q1 net profit up 23.4 pct to 39.7 bln won

All News 08:15 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 39.7 billion won (US$35.7 million), up 23.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 50.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 38.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 19.2 percent to 163.9 billion won.
(END)

