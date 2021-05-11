Doubleugames Q1 net profit up 23.4 pct to 39.7 bln won
All News 08:15 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 39.7 billion won (US$35.7 million), up 23.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 50.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 38.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 19.2 percent to 163.9 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
Most Saved
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
Celltrion begins global supply of COVID-19 antibody treatment