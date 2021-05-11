Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports soar 81 pct in first 10 days of May

All News 08:59 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports soared 81.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of May on the back of robust shipments of chips and autos, customs data showed Tuesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$12.5 billion in the May 1-10 period, compared with $6.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

#exports #customs office #pandemic
