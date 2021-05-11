Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/11 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/12 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 24/13 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 23/12 Rain 30
Chuncheon 27/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 22/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/14 Rain 30
Gwangju 24/15 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/18 Sunny 60
Daegu 21/12 Rain 20
Busan 19/14 Cloudy 20
(END)
