Tuesday's weather forecast

May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/11 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/12 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 24/13 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 23/12 Rain 30

Chuncheon 27/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 22/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/14 Rain 30

Gwangju 24/15 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/18 Sunny 60

Daegu 21/12 Rain 20

Busan 19/14 Cloudy 20

