Korea Shipbuilding wins 850 bln won order for offshore plant
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday that it has signed an 850 billion won (US$762 million) deal to build an offshore plant.
The deal is a part of a total 2.5 trillion won order to build a FPSO, which was placed by Brazilian state-owned oil firm Petrobras, KSOE said.
FPSO is short for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, a type of floating tank system used in the offshore oil and gas industry.
The 2.5 trillion won deal was jointly obtained by KSOE and Keppel Shipyard Ltd., a Singaporean shipbuilder, KSOE said.
"Thanks to increasing oil prices, demand for offshore plants has been on the recovery," said KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., in an emailed statement.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a subsidiary of KSOE, will construct the hull of the FPSO, which floats the facilities and storage oil, with the Singaporean shipbuilder building the topside of the FPSO, which produces and refines oil.
Hyundai Heavy Industries will start constructing the hull of the offshore plant in the first half of next year, nine months after designing it.
The facilities will be put together in the seas off Buzios, 210 kilometers southeast of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, in the second half of 2024.
The FPSO, which is 345 meters long, 60 meters high and 34 meters wide, will be able to produce 180,000 barrels of oil and 7.2 million cubic meters of natural gas a day, KSOE said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome