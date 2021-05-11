Samsung develops CXL interface-based DRAM memory tech
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has developed a new DRAM memory technology based on the Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard that can upgrade the performances of data centers.
Samsung unveiled the industry's first Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5) DRAM memory module that supports the advanced CXL interface.
CXL is an open industry-standard interconnect based on the PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 interface that enables high-speed, low latency communication between the host processor and devices, such as accelerators, memory buffers and smart input/output devices.
Unlike conventional DDR-based memory, which has limited memory channels, Samsung said its CXL-based DRAM module can expand its memory capacity to the terabyte level while reducing system latency.
Such a memory module will be ideal to meet the demands of data-intensive applications, including artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads in data centers, it added.
Samsung said it applied an enterprise and data center solid state drive form factor (EDSFF), which is used for large capacity solid state drives, to expand the memory capacity of its CXL-based DRAM.
The world's largest memory chip producer also incorporated several controller and software solutions like memory mapping, interface converting and error management, so that the computing system can recognize the CXL-based memory and utilize it as the main memory.
Samsung has been collaborating with data center, server and chipset manufacturers to develop next-generation interface technology since the CXL consortium was formed in 2019.
The South Korean tech giant said its new DRAM module has been successfully verified on next-generation server platforms from Intel Corp., and it plans to commercialize the product in the future.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome