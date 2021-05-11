Two soldiers test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Two Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
A soldier based in Yanggu, some 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while away from his base on vacation, and an officer in Goyang, north of the capital, was found to be infected after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 839.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 511 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 128,283.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
