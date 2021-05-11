SK Telecom Q1 net profit up 86.9 pct to 572 bln won
All News 10:36 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 572 billion won (US$510.8 million), up 86.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 29 percent on-year to 388.8 billion won. Sales increased 7.4 percent to 4.78 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
Most Saved
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome