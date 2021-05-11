S. Korean airlines expand non-scheduled flights to India this month
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's two biggest carriers, said Tuesday they will expand non-scheduled flights to India this month to bring home Koreans residing there amid the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
Korean Air and Asiana said they plan to provide two and seven flights, respectively, in May to the virus-hit South Asian country.
It is up from one and four flights that Korean Air and Asiana originally planned for this month.
Asiana already flew two flights on routes to Delhi and Bengaluru on May 5 and 8, with five remaining flights scheduled on May 11, 14, 21, 27 and 30 to the two Indian cities.
Korean Air plans to run flights to Delhi on May 17 and 23.
The two carriers said they will consider operating further non-regular flights to India next month depending on demand.
Passenger jets bound for Incheon, South Korea's main gateway, from India are required to fill less than 60 percent of their seats, and the proportion of Koreans needs to exceed 90 percent of all passengers.
Korean Air and Asiana have suspended their flights to Delhi since March 2020 and July 2019, respectively, as India has strengthened entry restrictions to stem the virus surge.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome