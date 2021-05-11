S. Korean shipbuilders lag behind Chinese rivals in new orders in April
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilders lost their No. 1 ranking to Chinese rivals in terms of new orders in April, nine months after taking the top spot since July, industry data showed Tuesday.
South Korean shipbuilders led by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. obtained new orders of 34 ships, or 1.19 million compensated gross tons (CGTs), falling behind their Chinese rivals with 53 ships, or 1.64 million CGTs, according to the data provided by global market researcher Clarkson Research Service.
South Korean shipbuilders were trailed by Finland's shipbuilders, which won two ships, or 80,000 CGTs.
Of a total of 98 ships, or 3.05 million CGTs, ordered across the globe in April, Chinese shipbuilders took up 54 percent, and South Korean shipbuilders accounted for 39 percent of the total.
In the period between January and April, the cumulative orders more than doubled to 15.43 million CGTs, up three times compared with 2016, when the global shipbuilding industry suffered the worst depression ever.
During the four-month period, Chinese shipbuilders bagged orders of 248 ships, or 7.05 million CGTs, and South Korean shipbuilders won orders of 35 ships, or 6.82 million CGTs. Japanese shipbuilders obtained orders of 35 ships, or 1.03 million CGTs.
Global order backlogs rose by 950,000 CGTs, or 1 percent, to 76.95 million CGTs in April from March.
Chinese shipbuilders' order backlogs reached 28.98 million CGTs, or 38 percent of the total, followed by South Korean shipbuilders with 24.72 million CGTs and Japanese shipbuilders with 8.37 million CGTs.
Compared with a year ago, South Korean shipbuilders' order backlogs rose 16 percent, or 3.39 million CGTs, and Chinese shipbuilders' order backlogs gained 1 percent, or 390,000 CGTs, in April, while Japanese shipbuilders fell 30 percent, or 3.5 million CGTs.
Clarkson's Newbuilding Price Index, indicating price changes in newly built ships, was up 4 points to 134 points in April.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome