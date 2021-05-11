Seoul stocks dip after U.S. tech plunge
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks slumped late Tuesday morning after the benchmark stock index closed at an all-time high the previous session, tracking a decline on Wall Street.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 52.35 points, or 1.61 percent, to 3,196.95 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stock prices dipped after the stock index's four-session winning streak that had stemmed from the eased tapering jitters on Wall Street.
Spiking commodity prices reignited inflation concerns, driving down the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite by 2.55 percent overnight. The Dow Industrial Average and the S&P 500 retreated 0.1 percent and 1.04 percent, respectively.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 1.92 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix tumbled 5 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver declined 3.59 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.18 percent.
Giant chemical maker LG Chem moved down 0.33 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 1.1 percent. Steelmaker POSCO declined 2.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,118.9 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 5.1 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) New cases under 500 on fewer tests, potential surge still worrisome