Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Huchemsfinechemical Q1 net profit down 3.1 pct to 23 bln won

All News 11:33 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- HuchemsfinechemicalCorp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 23 billion won (US$20.6 million), down 3.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 28.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 1.9 percent to 176.3 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!