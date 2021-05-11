Aekyung Industrial Q1 net income down 11.7 pct to 8.1 bln won
All News 13:06 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 8.1 billion won (US$7.2 million), down 11.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 38.8 percent on-year to 7.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 15.6 percent to 135.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 6.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
Most Saved
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Man arrested for abusing 2-year-old adopted daughter
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'