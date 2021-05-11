Seoul's spy chief departs for Japan to meet Japanese, U.S. counterparts
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's intelligence chief departed for Japan on Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and U.S. counterparts, sources said.
National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Ji-won left Inchon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day for Tokyo, according to the sources.
The NIS has not disclosed details on his itinerary.
News reports have said that Park will attend a trilateral meeting with Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director, and Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence.
The spy chiefs are expected to discuss cooperation on North Korea, among other things, since the U.S. government of President Joe Biden recently wrapped up its monthslong policy review on the communist state.
On the sidelines, Park is also expected to meet Toshihiro Nikai, No. 2 of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The meeting comes as bilateral ties between South Korea and Japan remain frayed over the prolonged row regarding wartime forced labor and sexual slavery issues.
During his previous trip to Tokyo in November, Park met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and delivered President Moon Jae-in's intention to improve bilateral relations.
