Hanwha Aerospace shifts to black in Q1
All News 14:44 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 100.1 billion won (US$89.4 million), turning from a loss of 9.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 3.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
The operating profit was 72.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
Most Saved
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador
-
(LEAD) New cases back above 500 amid possible hike woes