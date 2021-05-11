6,705 native Koreans have become Catholic priests: report
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- A total of 6,705 native Koreans have joined the Roman Catholic priesthood in the 237 years of the Catholic history in the country, a report showed Tuesday.
According to the 2021 directory published by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea, the list of ordained priests includes St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, who became the first-ever Korean Catholic priest in 1845, and Father Yoon Hong-min, who most recently received his priesthood in February.
Among those, 5,515 were still active in their practice. A total of 645 have passed away, while 545 have returned to their former secular lives.
Yi Seung-hun became the first Korean Catholic with his baptism in 1784. As of 2020, there were 5.9 million Catholics accounting for 11.2 percent of the South Korea's population.
