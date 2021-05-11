SAMYANGHOLDINGS 131,500 DN 7,000

ShinhanGroup 42,600 DN 150

HITEJINRO 36,100 UP 150

Yuhan 63,700 DN 1,100

Youngpoong 759,000 UP 13,000

CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 71,000 UP 900

DL 101,000 DN 1,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,350 UP 50

KIA CORP. 81,400 DN 1,600

SK hynix 123,000 DN 7,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,300 DN 2,600

SamsungF&MIns 209,500 UP 2,500

Kogas 33,200 UP 50

NamsunAlum 4,115 UP 295

KUMHOTIRE 5,120 UP 640

SPC SAMLIP 83,700 UP 2,600

SAMSUNG SDS 180,000 DN 4,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,000 DN 500

LotteChilsung 161,000 UP 13,000

KG DONGBU STL 23,450 UP 2,450

Hanwha 34,650 UP 850

CJ 109,000 UP 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 54,100 UP 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,350 DN 300

JWPHARMA 29,200 UP 100

LGInt 36,350 UP 650

DongkukStlMill 26,950 UP 1,250

DB HiTek 55,800 DN 3,200

Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 UP 450

ORION Holdings 18,450 UP 250

Daesang 29,300 UP 900

SKNetworks 5,670 UP 90

NEXENTIRE 8,900 UP 120

CHONGKUNDANG 134,000 DN 3,000

KCC 368,500 UP 27,500

SKBP 106,500 DN 3,000

AmoreG 76,900 UP 1,300

HyundaiMtr 226,500 DN 3,000

BukwangPharm 22,400 DN 100

(MORE)