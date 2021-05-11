KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 131,500 DN 7,000
ShinhanGroup 42,600 DN 150
HITEJINRO 36,100 UP 150
Yuhan 63,700 DN 1,100
Youngpoong 759,000 UP 13,000
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 71,000 UP 900
DL 101,000 DN 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,350 UP 50
KIA CORP. 81,400 DN 1,600
SK hynix 123,000 DN 7,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,300 DN 2,600
SamsungF&MIns 209,500 UP 2,500
Kogas 33,200 UP 50
NamsunAlum 4,115 UP 295
KUMHOTIRE 5,120 UP 640
SPC SAMLIP 83,700 UP 2,600
SAMSUNG SDS 180,000 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,000 DN 500
LotteChilsung 161,000 UP 13,000
KG DONGBU STL 23,450 UP 2,450
Hanwha 34,650 UP 850
CJ 109,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,100 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,350 DN 300
JWPHARMA 29,200 UP 100
LGInt 36,350 UP 650
DongkukStlMill 26,950 UP 1,250
DB HiTek 55,800 DN 3,200
Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 UP 450
ORION Holdings 18,450 UP 250
Daesang 29,300 UP 900
SKNetworks 5,670 UP 90
NEXENTIRE 8,900 UP 120
CHONGKUNDANG 134,000 DN 3,000
KCC 368,500 UP 27,500
SKBP 106,500 DN 3,000
AmoreG 76,900 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 226,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 22,400 DN 100
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
Harvard professor accuses Korean-American scholar of 'savage attacks' on his much-criticized comfort women paper
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) From Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung to fashion guru Milanonna, the uncommon grandmas that young S. Koreans love
-
(LEAD) K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
K-pop agency SM teams up with MGM to launch new boy band
-
Late Samsung chairman's artworks donated to MMCA include symbolic masterpieces
-
LH employees draw fire for buying public housing intended for underprivileged families
-
(LEAD) Moon says real estate policy is key reason for by-election rout
-
N. Korea says U.S. offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'
-
S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador
-
(LEAD) New cases back above 500 amid possible hike woes